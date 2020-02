Olympic athlete killed in motorcycle crash

(CNN ) – Argentine Olympic sportsman Braian Toledo passed away at the age of 26, Argentine Olympic Committee president Gerardo Wethein confirmed on his Twitter account.

WE HAVE LOST A GREAT PERSON OUR DEAR BRAIAN TOLEDO. EXTRAORDINARY GENEROUS HUMBLE SPORTSMAN ALWAYS IN SOLIDARITY WITH OTHERS. DEAR BRAIAN QEPD WE WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH. WE WILL PRAY FOR YOU. MY CONDOLENCES TO THE WHOLE FAMILY IN THIS HEARTBREAKING AND SAD MOMENT. – GERARDO WERTHEIN (@GERARDOWERTHEIN) FEBRUARY 27, 2020

The javelin launch specialist died early Thursday in a traffic accident near the city of Marcos Paz, Argentine agency Télam reported.Most Recommended Web hosting

Toledo participated in the London 2012 Olympic Games and Rio 2016, according to Télam