Oklahoma City firefighter killed in motorcycle accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own following a motorcycle accident.

Officials say Cpl. Chad Hyde passed away on April 1 after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Moore.

“Chad loved his family, and he served the community of Oklahoma City with distinction. We were honored by his dedication to the job and humbled by his passion to serve. Chad leaves behind his Wife Brittany and his two small children, Emery and Everett. As well as other members of his loving family. Our prayers are with the entire Hyde family,” a post by the Oklahoma City Fire Department read.

“May you rest in peace brother, your watch is over,” the post read.