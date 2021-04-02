Oklahoma City firefighter killed in motorcycle accident

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own following a motorcycle accident.

Officials say Cpl. Chad Hyde passed away on April 1 after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Moore.

“Chad loved his family, and he served the community of Oklahoma City with distinction. We were honored by his dedication to the job and humbled by his passion to serve. Chad leaves behind his Wife Brittany and his two small children, Emery and Everett. As well as other members of his loving family. Our prayers are with the entire Hyde family,” a post by the Oklahoma City Fire Department read.

“May you rest in peace brother, your watch is over,” the post read.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook