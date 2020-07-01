Officials: Alabama fire official fled from fatal crash scene

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) – A fire official in Alabama has been charged with leaving the scene of a car crash that killed a 22-year-old motorcyclist.

News outlets report Alabama State Troopers arrested Franklin Edwards on Saturday after allegedly discovering his abandoned car about 2 miles from the crash scene near Bessemer. Edwards was appointed to his position as assistant fire chief of the Selma Fire Department by the city’s mayor. News outlets report that Matthew Scott Sartin of Pineville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.

Edwards has since been released from jail on bond. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.