Off-duty Birmingham officer among those injured in mass shooting at an Alabama motorcycle club

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)- Caleb Springston is about to turn 12 years old. But he’s been through more in his short life than most people three times his age. On a sunny Sunday afternoon he and his grandfather were on the homestretch of a day long staycation motorcycle trip. The beautiful day turned tragic when an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 59 and slammed into their Harley Davidson. Caleb’s grandfather, Jim Turner died right there in the highway. I covered the crash scene and it was horrific. Parts of the shattered motorcycle were strewn for a block. I couldn’t even tell what kind of bike it was. I had already heard from the biker community that a young boy was on the bike too. But I didn’t know if he survived. But, three months later, not only is 11-year-old Caleb going to see his 12th birthday, he’s getting better all the time.

Caleb spent three months in a Birmingham hospital, first not even conscious. But he’s had several surgeries, great medical care, but perhaps most important, prayers from hundreds is people across the country.