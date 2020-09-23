Off-duty Alabama police officer injured in motorcycle accident identified as 15-year vet

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena Police Department has identified the off-duty officer injured in a motorcycle accident as David Rollan, a 15-year veteran with the department.

Rollan is still in the ICU at UAB Hospital. Helena PD says the officer’s condition has improved and is now stable.Off-duty Helena police officer injured in motorcycle accident 

The accident occurred Monday afternoon. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Helena PD is starting a fund to help alleviate the costs of Rollan’s treatments. The “David Rollan Recovery Fund” has been established at Avadian Credit Union in Helena. 100% of the donated funds will be given to Rollan for his recovery.

