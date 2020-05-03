OCSO: Motorcycle rider dies after colliding with car in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle accident today that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Destin resident.
Initial reports indicate the motorcyclist was ejected after colliding with a vehicle in
westbound lanes on Emerald Coast Parkway around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The victim was later pronounced deceased at the Destin Emergency Room.

