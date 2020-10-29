NTSB release details in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire

(AP) — The pickup truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire told authorities he had drug problem, regularly used heroin and cocaine but believed he was not impaired at the time of the crash.

FILE – In this June 24, 2019, file photo, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Mass., stands during his arraignment in district court in Springfield, Mass. In a trove of documents released Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, by federal investigators related to a June 21, 2019, crash, Zhukovskyy, the pickup truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists, told authorities he had drug problem, regularly used heroin and cocaine but believed he was not impaired at the time of the crash. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File)

The admission by Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was included in a trove of documents released Wednesday by federal investigators related to the the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. The National Transportation Safety Board also announced that it will hold a hearing Dec. 1 where it discuss probable cause, findings, and any safety recommendations from its investigation. Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide.

