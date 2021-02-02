Not that chill: Thieves in Hawaii take motorcycle using moving truck parked on owner’s yard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Home security video captured the moment a motorcycle was taken from outside a Pearl City home on Thursday, Jan. 28. The spouse of the owner said, she believes the thieves scouted the area as they carried out the job using a moving truck.

Chikyra Crabbe said, she felt unsettled when she watched the footage of two men drive onto her front yard and take her husband’s motorcycle in broad daylight.

“Probably watched us when we left, and they came into the front of the house and took what wasn’t theirs,” Crabbe said. “So, I was furious when I saw the video.”

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. and her husband got home about an hour later. A police report has been filed and the case is now being investigated as second-degree theft.

Crabbe said, this is not the first time thieves have trespassed or stolen from this Pearl City community.

A group of neighbors now walk the neighborhood to keep and eye out and bring peace of mind.

“Different community members take their personal time to patrol the area,” Crabbe said, “We also just watch out for one another, you know, if my camera didn’t catch it, I’m sure my neighbor’s camera would have caught something as well. ”

Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers Honolulu said, car break-ins and theft are common and it is not unusual for criminals to walk right up to someone’s property.

“These people are driving around, they’re looking for the opportunity,” Kim said. “They’re looking for that motorcycle or any type of property that may be unsecured in a sense, where it is not chained to anything.”

But even chains can be broken, Sgt. Kim said, it is a matter of making things difficult to steal.

Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and CrimeStoppers footage show back-to-back car break-ins on Keaunui Drive on Thursday, Jan. 7. Police are still investigating if it is the same person. Kim said, it could be two people working together as the incidents happened minutes apart in the middle of the night.

A man walks-up driveways and pulls on car doors in both videos.

Kim said, “Lock your doors at all times, even if it’s in your carport, if it’s in your garage, lock your car doors at all times.”

Crabbe said, dozens of people have reached out with leads, HPD is asking for written statements to pursue those tips.

