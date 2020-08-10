No longer able to ride herself, Alabama nursing home resident gets her wish to hang out with more than a 100 bikers

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Fanny Daniels loved to ride motorcycles with her husband in her early years.

Now, Covenant Care, with their My Wish program, got to give that love back to Miss Fanny.

“You know help people recreate their youth, which is a lot of what we’re doing today.” Covenant Care Director Lori Fitzpatrick said. “She used to ride motorcycles when she was younger. So it was just a phenomenal program that was created with the patient in mind.”

Between 150 to 200 riders showed up to support the cause and to bring a smile to Fanny’s face.

“We are, for fanny.” Motorcyclist Stephanie said. “Because everything is about Fanny in the end. You know, it’s a sad event but it’s a great outcome and that’s what we wanted for fanny. Hopefully we make her smile.”

After the parade, multiple bikes were parked in front of the nursing home for Fanny, and other residents, to look at and touch. It seemed to bring back many memories to Ms. Daniels.

“We’re just so, it’s just such an honor to be able to do this for one of our patients and to grant her this wish that she wanted at the end of her life.” Covenant Care Manager Donna Meldon said.

Ms. Fanny is surely loved by everyone.

