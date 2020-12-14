MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The driver who was involved in a crash that killed two people on a motorcycle this weekend shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of a car, or even on the streets for that matter.

The revolving door at Mobile County’s jail has been well documented. Local law enforcement has been fighting in the state legislature to get serious changes made to the system that allows accused criminals to get back on the streets quickly.

Jail is where 20-year-old Derrick Coleman should have been Saturday morning. He had six outstanding warrants, 2 of them traffic related. One of them was for driving on a suspended license just two months ago. Police have not cited him for Saturday morning’s crash. They say Coleman was pulling out of the parking lot of a bar on Spring Hill avenue called Shotgun Willies. It happened at 2:30 AM when the motorcycle carrying Justin Parker, 27 and Tyeshia Man, 21 hit the car he was driving.

Coleman has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2009 including drug, gun and violent felony charges.

Given Coleman’s warrants and his driving while suspended charge, he should have been in jail but very least not driving. Police tell WKRG.com’s Biker Dad Blog that Coleman has not been cited for the crash. However we have asked them to clarify whether he would face new charges of driving on a suspended license. We will keep you updated.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: