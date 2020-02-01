New tactical motorcycles being used for Super Bowl LIV security

MIAMI (WKRG) — Miami-Dade Police unveiled new tactical motorcycles that will be used for Super Bowl LIV security operations.

“We’re modernizing our department to enhance public safety,” said Major Ed Caneva, Miami-Dade Police Special Patrol Bureau.

The new tactical motorcycles are the first of their kind in the United States.

“BMW 850 tactical motorcycle that are to be utilized by our special response team,” Caneva said.

The idea came from departments in Europe, and officers say it was crucial for them to have these motorcycles shipped in from Germany for the big game.

“We have had complex tactical situations here in Miami-Dade County where these bikes would have been beneficial to enhance our public safety capabilities,” Caneva said.

This is all a part of a much larger plan for public safety throughout Miami. The motorcycles can be used for things including counter-terrorism, active shooter situations, and presidential visits.

Though the department has other motorcycles, officials say these new additions will take things to another level.

“What’s different about these motorcycles is that they have the ability to go off-road. They can navigate easily in different terrains, different environments,” said Caneva.

Three of these motorcycles will be debuted at the Super Bowl, with more planned to roll out in the near future.

