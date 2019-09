SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Navarre is seriously hurt following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. A report from the Florida Highway Patrol said it happened at the intersection Highway 98 and Sunrise Drive before 8 pm Saturday night.

The report says a driver was trying to make a left turn from Highway 98 and didn’t see the oncoming motorcycle. 34-year-old Jason Brown was on a motorcycle. He was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with critical injuries.