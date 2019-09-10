Biker murder suspects ask for youthful offender status

UPDATE: Neither suspect actually appeared in court for their preliminary hearing. But Tim Fletcher’s mother was there. Tuesday morning, the suspects’ attorneys filed for youthful offender status for them. That decision could be made at the next court hearing in October. “It’s just another step that we have to go. It’s a slow process but it sounds like they’re doing the right steps to make sure nothing is reversible,” said Cynthia Fletcher, the victim’s mother.

CAMDEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Two murder suspects were due back in court Tuesday morning in Camden. Marlon Mendenhall and Maurice Powell are accused of shooting and killing Tim Fletcher while he was riding his motorcycle near Pine Hill back in June.

The preliminary hearing began at 10 a.m. Neither suspect appeared in court. Attorneys say the suspects have filed for youthful offender status and the case will be brought back to the courtroom in October.