MPD: Man killed, another seriously injured in motorcycle accident on Moffett Road

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:
motorcycle+crash60_378896

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 28-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Moffett Road at Larkwood Drive Monday.

At about 3:27 p.m., Mobile Police responded to Moffett Road at Larkwood Drive in reference to a traffic fatality. A preliminary investigation showed that the victims, motorcycle riders, were traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Moffett Road in the left lane when they rear-ended the driver of a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The passenger of the motorcycle, identified as 28-year-old Shaun Ritz, was killed on impact. Another motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Biker Dad Facebook