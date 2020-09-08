MPD: Man killed, another seriously injured in motorcycle accident on Moffett Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 28-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Moffett Road at Larkwood Drive Monday.
At about 3:27 p.m., Mobile Police responded to Moffett Road at Larkwood Drive in reference to a traffic fatality. A preliminary investigation showed that the victims, motorcycle riders, were traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Moffett Road in the left lane when they rear-ended the driver of a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The passenger of the motorcycle, identified as 28-year-old Shaun Ritz, was killed on impact. Another motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
