MPD: 17-year-old speeding on motorcycle killed in crash

Biker Dad

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)- Mobile police say a 17-year-old was speeding down Club House Road between Keeling Road and Zadek Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

It happened Tuesday night just before 10:30

Police say 17-year-old James Gavin Skinner was going fast westbound on Club House when he lost control and was thrown off the bike. He died at the scene.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook