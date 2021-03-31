MPD: 17-year-old speeding on motorcycle killed in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)- Mobile police say a 17-year-old was speeding down Club House Road between Keeling Road and Zadek Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

It happened Tuesday night just before 10:30

Police say 17-year-old James Gavin Skinner was going fast westbound on Club House when he lost control and was thrown off the bike. He died at the scene.