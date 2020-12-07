Motorcyclist surrenders to Florida troopers after leaving scene of crash that killed 7-year-old boy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old man turned himself in to police Sunday morning and admitted to his role in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 7-year-old boy Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials.

Troopers say Shaun Wyrich of Port Richey was taken to the Pasco County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and no motorcycle endorsement.

Under Florida law, it is illegal to operate a motorcycle without a specific endorsement on a driver’s license.

According to FHP, troopers found the motorcycle involved in the deadly crash at a home on Fox Hollow Drive.

Neighbors told 8 On Your Side the boy was looking at Christmas lights with his mom and siblings when the motorcycle hit him while he was crossing Regency Park Boulevard at King Arthur Drive just before 9:30 p.m.

The child later died at a local hospital.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Regency Park Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he hit the child and fled the scene. His motorcycle is described as a 2018-2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400.

