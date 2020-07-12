AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a crash in west Austin in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Medics were called to the crash at the 3800 block of Gilbert Street at about 2:30 a.m.
Once they arrived at the scene, a trauma alert was declared on the adult patient, Austin-Travis County EMS said.
The motorcyclist was taken to Dell Medical Center with injuries described as serious and potentially life-threatening.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident, EMS said.
- Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in west Austin crash early Saturday morning
- Fond du Lac man charged after allegedly striking motorcyclist head-on intentionally
- Friends remember biker killed by hate crime suspect who said “the Harley culture is made up of white racists”
- Sheriff: Man killed biker because he was white in racist hate crime
- ‘Let’s go with it!’: Business owners scramble to prepare for Myrtle Beach Bike Week’s Spring Rally