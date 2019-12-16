Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting firetruck

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)- One man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a wreck on Business 98 in Springfield on Saturday night.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Business 98 and 2nd Street.

Springfield police tell News 13 that a motorcycle crashed into a fire truck that was parked in the roadway with lights activated while responding to a medical call.

While on the call, police said the motorcyclist was heading west on Business 98 but did not slow down and hit the front of the truck.

Officials on the scene said the driver of the motorcycle was transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say they do believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Please follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST HEADLINES: