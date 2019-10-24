Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash

ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Ensley. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened Wednesday night near the intersection of Olive Road and Winodee Road.

A Lexus sedan, driven by 40-year-old Loan Nguyen of Pensacola, was waiting to make a left turn onto Windoee Road. Police say Nguyen did not notice the motorcyclist, 45-year-old Christopher Peebles before making the turn. The Lexus collided with the motorcycle. Peebles was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition.

