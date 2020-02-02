Motorcyclist leads trooper on a chase on I-10

Biker Dad
Posted: / Updated:

by: KTSM StaffPosted: Jan 30, 2020 / 06:48 PM MST / Updated: Jan 30, 2020 / 06:48 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was arrested on Thursday for leading a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on a chase on Interstate 10.

Uriel Gonzalez, 22, has been charged with Evading Arrest or Detention by Motor Vehicle. Authorities also said he was in possession of marijuana.

Officials said the chase happened around midnight on Jan. 30. Authorities said the trooper was attempting to stop Gonzalez for displaying expired registration on the motorcycle. The registration had been expired for five years.

According to DPS officials, when the trooper tried pulling Gonzalez over, he fled Eastbound on I-10 to Piedras. Gonzalez then reportedly turned around and fled back West on I-10 toward Sunland Park.

Authorities said Gonzalez eventually ran out of gas and was forced to stop.

No injuries or damage to property occurred in the chase, according to officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook