Motorcyclist killed in Okaloosa County accident

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old Niceville man was killed in a motorcycle accident involving a pick-up truck and a trailer.

It happened at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday. The motorcyclist was traveling east on SR-20 approaching the intersection of SR-293. The man entered the intersection and was struck by a pick-up truck traveling northbound. His motorcycle then struck another pick-up truck and a trailer being towed by the truck traveling southbound through the intersection.

The Florida Highway Patrol report does not identify the motorcyclist or the drivers. The report says it is unknown if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

