Motorcyclist killed in Iowa crash with stolen car

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Police are releasing the name of a Des Moines man who was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a driver in a stolen car on Sunday.

Bounleua Lovan, 51, was killed when his motorcycle was hit in the 2400 block of MLK Parkway around 8:30 pm on Sunday. 

The driver of the car reportedly fled the scene then crashed into a building at 2501 MLK Parkway. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Police aren’t releasing his name but say he is 52-years-old. The car he was driving was stolen. He remains hospitalized at this time. No criminal charges have yet been filed.

