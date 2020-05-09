Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Far East El Paso identified, driver charged

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged a 24-year-old man with manslaughter after a motorcyclist died days after a Far East El Paso crash.
According to investigators, 24-year-old Cody Dale Caudill was driving a Ford Mustang eastbound in the 12900 block of Montana Avenue near Hueco Club Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 when he rear-ended a Harley Davidson motorcycle at high speed and fled the scene.
The operator of the motorcycle, 35-year-old Isaac Noel Escobedo, was transported to a nearby hospital where he died Wednesday, May 6 as a result of his injuries.
EPCSO investigators located Caudill and placed him under arrest. He’s now charged with Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury or Death and Manslaughter. He is being held in the El Paso County Detention Center on a $551,000 bond.
