Motorcycle mayhem leads to death on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A multi-car collision on the Bay Bridge shut down lanes on eastbound I-80 Sunday evening.

The crash was reported at the east end of the Treasure Island tunnel, the CHP reports.

CHP San Francisco later confirmed one person, who was a passenger on a motorcycle, died at the scene.

Video obtained by KRON4 shows bikers driving in between traffic in the wrong direction.

CHP San Francisco later confirmed one person, who was a passenger on a motorcycle, died at the scene.

Due to a “major injury investigation”, lanes number 1 and 2 were blocked. Lanes 3, 4 and 5 remain open.

The Oakland and San Francisco fire departments were on scene with the CHP.

I-89 e/b (SFOBB), @ e/ of Treasure Island tunnel

Due to a collision, 80EB Bay Bridge is temporarily shut down.



Expect delays pic.twitter.com/VSE6ler7Aa — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 18, 2021

This story will be updated.

