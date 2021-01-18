Motorcycle mayhem leads to death on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A multi-car collision on the Bay Bridge shut down lanes on eastbound I-80 Sunday evening.
The crash was reported at the east end of the Treasure Island tunnel, the CHP reports.
CHP San Francisco later confirmed one person, who was a passenger on a motorcycle, died at the scene.
Video obtained by KRON4 shows bikers driving in between traffic in the wrong direction.
Due to a “major injury investigation”, lanes number 1 and 2 were blocked. Lanes 3, 4 and 5 remain open.
The Oakland and San Francisco fire departments were on scene with the CHP.
This story will be updated.
