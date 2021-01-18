Motorcycle mayhem leads to death on San Francisco’s Bay Bridge

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A multi-car collision on the Bay Bridge shut down lanes on eastbound I-80 Sunday evening.

The crash was reported at the east end of the Treasure Island tunnel, the CHP reports.

CHP San Francisco later confirmed one person, who was a passenger on a motorcycle, died at the scene.

Video obtained by KRON4 shows bikers driving in between traffic in the wrong direction.

Due to a “major injury investigation”, lanes number 1 and 2 were blocked. Lanes 3, 4 and 5 remain open.

The Oakland and San Francisco fire departments were on scene with the CHP.

This story will be updated.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook