Motorcyclist killed after being hit by wrong-way driver

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on a busy state highway Friday morning, according to state troopers.

Authorities said they started receiving 911 calls around 11:15 a.m. reporting a wrong-way driver in the eastbound lanes of SR 520 in Bellevue.

Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrols aid the wrong-way driver eventually hit a motorcyclist who died at the scene.

Johnson said the driver of the blue pickup truck is a 79-year-old man who was cooperating with the investigation. He was treated for injuries at the scene and then transported to a nearby hospital.