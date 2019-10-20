1  of  2
Breaking News
Tornado Warning issued for Sarasota Co. SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

Motorcyclist killed after being hit by wrong-way driver

Biker Dad

by: Q13 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on a busy state highway Friday morning, according to state troopers.

Authorities said they started receiving 911 calls around 11:15 a.m. reporting a wrong-way driver in the eastbound lanes of SR 520 in Bellevue.

Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrols aid the wrong-way driver eventually hit a motorcyclist who died at the scene.

Johnson said the driver of the blue pickup truck is a 79-year-old man who was cooperating with the investigation. He was treated for injuries at the scene and then transported to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook