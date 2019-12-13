Motorcyclist killed, 4 others injured in Florida crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist was killed and four others injured after a terrible crash that snarled traffic for hours in Sarasota on Wednesday. The man who died is a former Marine.

Officials said a group of eight motorcyclists was traveling south on I-75 around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They were near the Fruitville Road exit when David Boland, 56, of Englewood lost control of his motorcycle, flew off the bike and hit a tractor trailer.

He died at the scene.

The accident caused a chain reaction crash and four other motorcyclists lost control of their bikes and fell off. Three were rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, one of them had minor injuries and refused treatment.

According to public records, Boland served in the Marine Corps. Records show he served in active duty for 30 years.

The FHP is investigating the incident.

