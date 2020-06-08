Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-65 in Baldwin County

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY (WKRG) – Alabama state troopers reported a motorcyclist died in a crash on I-65 in near the 46 mile marker in Baldwin County at about 1 a.m. Sunday, June 7.

ALEA Troopers responded to the fatal crash on Interstate 65 at the 46-mile marker in Baldwin County.  Mark Kevin Callahan, 38, of Pell City, Ala., was traveling north on Interstate 65, riding a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when he ran off the roadway into the median.  Callahan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.  No further information is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook