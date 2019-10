OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist is dead after he swerved to avoid a collision with a pickup truck on U.S. 98 early Friday morning.

James Richard Jones, 54, was driving on west on U.S. 98 at 1:20 a.m. Friday when witnesses say a white pickup truck changed lanes in front him, causing him to swerve into the median and overturn his motorcycle.

Jones was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, where he died three days later.

No charges have been filed.