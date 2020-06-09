Motorcyclist dies after crash in Northwest Arkansas

GARFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a truck near Garfield.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Gann Ridge Road and Manhurin Lane.
Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist crashed and died
Jenkins could not release the identity of the at this time due to the notification of next of kin.
Crash investigators are on the scene reconstructing the crash.
Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for more information.
