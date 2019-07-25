Motorcyclist dies after crash in North Nashville LOCAL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in North Nashville, according to police.

Police responded to the call just before 6 p.m. at Old Hickory Boulevard and the I-24 E on-ramp in North Nashville.

Officials said a pick-up truck was attempting to turn left on Old Hickory Boulevard when the motorcycle, traveling east, collided with the pick-up at the intersection.

The motorcycle rider was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

Metro’s fatal team is on the scene.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.