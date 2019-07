PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after a wild turkey hit her on Hwy 97 near Moro, Oregon.

Oregon State Police said the turkey hit a commercial truck and then the motorcyclist, 55-year-old Vanesa Gunther of Junction City.

The impact forced Gunther into the oncoming lane and then the guardrail. She died from her injuries at the scene.