Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a person was airlifted to a local hospital after a crash on Highway 43 at Sam Jones Road, in front of Dollar General.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mount Vernon Dollar General Manager Dena Smith told WKRG News 5 a young girl left the store and crossed Highway 43 to go south when she pulled in front of a motorcycle. Smith said she assisted with helping the man shortly after the crash. She described the motorcycle as “totally crunched” and said the biker was wearing a helmet.

The extent of the injuries of those involved is not known at this time. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.