Motorcycles cruise through town to show support for healthcare workers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds of motorcycles paraded through Joplin to show support for healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic with a Healthcare Appreciation Ride.

Bikers met at Hideout Harley Davidson and paraded around Mercy Hospital Joplin, Freeman Hospital East and Freeman Hospital West.

They said they wanted to say thank you to everyone at local hospitals doing their part helping others and saving lives.

A few area car clubs also joined in on the fun as well as Hog Chapters from Washington, Missouri, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The event’s organizer says he initially only expected about 100 motorcycles to show up, but he knew the biker community always shows up in force for a good cause.

Brent Lawson, organizer, says, “Well this is nurses week, so I think we timed it just right. The stress that they’ve got to be going through with all this, I think it’s important to show that we’re standing behind them, we’re with them [through] this.”

Lawson says he saw a similar ride done in Tulsa and wanted to do the same thing to show appreciation here in Joplin.

