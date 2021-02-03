California biker crashes after “passing out” behind the handlebars

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcycle rider crashed into a store sign in Clovis Wednesday morning.

Clovis Police said the driver passed out and fell off the bike which kept going around 5 a.m. near Railroad and Barstow avenues.

Officers said they found him unconscious and in the middle of the road. The man told officers he doesn’t remember falling off the bike.

He was treated at the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital.

