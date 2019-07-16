Motorcycle rider killed in crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A rider on a 3 wheeled motorcycle was killed in Santa Rosa County when his Can Am motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle Monday evening. State troopers say the vehicle slammed into the back of a Ford Explorer that was stopped on Highway 98 at Coral Street. The motorcycle hit the Explorer so hard it pushed it into another car. No one in the cars was hurt. Investigators aren’t releasing the motorcycle rider’s name until family is notified.
A Can Am Spyder is a 3 wheeled motorcycle with two wheels in the front and one in the rear.