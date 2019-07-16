Motorcycle rider killed in crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) -- A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is now in Central Indiana. It's called The Wall That Heals. It travels the country on a mission to do just that -- help veterans cope in their own community with the demons of their past. And this is something to see. It's not even the full size.. just a 3/4th's replica. Still it's longer than a football field.

375 feet long.. at its peak, 7 and a half feet, made up of 140 panels and 58- thousand 318 names. It was escorted into town by almost 100 motorcycles of the Patriot Guard and Rolling Thunder, going under a huge American flag held up between fire trucks. It was cheered on by about 50 young kids from the day care next door chanting U-S-A.. U-S-A. And that's why this is such a big deal. It's such a stark contrast from what veterans coming up from Vietnam experienced a half- century ago. Which is why veterans say this response and this support from the Hancock County and Greenfield community in particular is so important.