Motorcycle Ride for Fallen Soldiers in Foley Saturday

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Happening today, motorcycle riders from around the region gather in Foley today to help pay tribute to a fallen soldier who died in Afghanistan a decade ago. Veterans and others will gather at the American Legion in Foley starting at 8 for a motorcycle ride in honor of Justin Coleman. The ride itself should start shortly before 10 this morning.

Specialist Coleman’s mother has been organizing a ride in honor of her son for the past several years. Money raised today will help fund “Racing 4 Vets.” For more information click here.

