Motorcycle memorial must go, Texas family fights HOA after loved-one’s death

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/CBS NEWSPATH) – A Texas family is facing the reality of having to remove a memorial cross for their brother after the neighborhood’s HOA says it can not be there.

Bryan resident Brandalynn Butler says her 29-year-old brother Jordon Braswell died after a motorcycle accident last year.

In a wake of grief, the family put up a cross in the spot where Braswell passed away.

“It represents Jordon in every way,” said Butler. “He loved to ride motorcycles, which ultimately is the Harley Davidson symbol on there, and the camshaft is because he enjoyed, outside of being an electrician, working on vehicles. So that was a way that we could ultimately describe and best represent him.”

A few months later, Butler says the HOA reached out to the family because there had been complaints about increased traffic and noise coming from motorcycle riders who were visiting the cross.

“We were told that the cross was unprofessional and not well prepared. But, had we known that this was private property and not the public property, we would have tried to reach out to someone regarding as to where we could put it or if we could put it,” said Butler. “We didn’t know that this wasn’t a public road. I mean, with all the traffic up and down you would think the city maintained it and obviously, that’s not the case.”

“It just breaks my heart knowing someone so kind and genuine as Jordon was himself, that they are trying to take something like that away. Not only from him but from us,” said Butler.

KBTX reached out to the HOA in charge of this neighborhood for additional comment.

Butler says she didn’t think it would be a problem, especially after seeing crosses on the side of the road all over town, but the Texas Department of Transportation says there is actually a process family’s have to go through to put up memorials on state-maintained roadways.

“We do not want the memorial marker to become a safety hazard, so we want to work with each individual family and do what we can to help support them,” said Bob Colwell with TxDOT.

The family says they are working with the HOA now to come to a compromise. Butler says they just want to make sure they can still let her brother’s memory live on.

“We could be having the best days, or having the worst days, and at the end of the day, this is where we come, it’s all we have,” said Butler.

The family tells KBTX they are working on a nonprofit called Jordan Strong, as a way to help support families who have loved ones affected by motorcycle accidents.

