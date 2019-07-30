Motorcycle-involved crash in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle. It happened on County Road 4 near the bridge off Hwy 59.
The victim was airlifted to the hospital from Jack Edwards Airport. No word on their condition.
