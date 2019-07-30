Motorcycle-involved crash in Gulf Shores

Biker Dad

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle. It happened on County Road 4 near the bridge off Hwy 59.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital from Jack Edwards Airport. No word on their condition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Biker Dad Facebook