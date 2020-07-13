Motorcycle crashes with car, causing traffic delays in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) – A crash between a motorcycle and car has shut down 9th Avenue north of Creighton in Pensacola. According to a tweet by Pensacola police you should expect traffic delays on North 9th Ave. between Creighton and Keating. This is a developing story and WKRG News 5 will keep you posted.
