Motorcycle crashes with car, causing traffic delays in Pensacola

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD/CNN) -- A little girl in a pink tutu looked very happy Saturday as a long line of big, loud motorcycles snaked past her Zebulon home. The occasion: Ride for Charlotte, a fundraiser for the child diagnosed with B cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Tina Salmon of the Chrome Angelz is an organizer of the birthday ride.