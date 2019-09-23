Motorcycle crashes after wild police chase

ABSTRACT: (KWTV) A man on a motorcycle has crashed following a wild police chase across Oklahoma City Friday.

According to reports, this started as a routine traffic stop, when the suspect took off.

The chase spanned across the OKC- metro for over half and hour, with speeds reaching over 100 mph.

The suspect ran red light and split traffic as Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew overhead.

The chase ended when a civilian vehicle blocked the road, and the suspect bailed off the bike and slid into the vehicle.

The suspect is currently being checked at the scene.

