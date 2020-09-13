UPDATE: One dead in crash between car and motorcycle in Daphne at Hwy. 98 and I-10

UPDATE: Daphne Police posted on Facebook that one person is dead :
“Officers are currently working a traffic crash, motorcycle versus car, at the intersection of US Highways 98 and 90. One confirmed fatality. Northbound Hwy 98 is shut down. Please avoid the area. No additional information at this time.”
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is on scene of a motorcycle crash on Hwy 98 and I-10.
We have tried to reach out for more information but have not received any word as of yet.
Avoid this area if you can and take an alternative route.
