UPDATE: One dead in crash between car and motorcycle in Daphne at Hwy. 98 and I-10

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Daphne Police posted on Facebook that one person is dead :

“Officers are currently working a traffic crash, motorcycle versus car, at the intersection of US Highways 98 and 90. One confirmed fatality. Northbound Hwy 98 is shut down. Please avoid the area. No additional information at this time.”


DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is on scene of a motorcycle crash on Hwy 98 and I-10.

We have tried to reach out for more information but have not received any word as of yet.

Avoid this area if you can and take an alternative route.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook