Motorcycle crash leaves one dead near Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police are investigating a motorcycle crash the killed one person Sunday evening.
Memphis Police said around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Craft Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. MPD said a mustang and a motorcycle were involved. The person riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead.
Memphis Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
