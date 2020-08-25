Motorcycle crash leaves one dead near Graceland

Biker Dad

by: WREG

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police are investigating a motorcycle crash the killed one person Sunday evening. 

Memphis Police said around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Craft Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. MPD said a mustang and a motorcycle were involved. The person riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead.

Memphis Police said this is an ongoing investigation. 
