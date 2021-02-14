Motorcycle crash kills DeFuniak Springs man in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from DeFuniak Springs is dead after a motorcycle crash in Walton County. A report from the Florida Highway Patrol says it happened early Sunday morning. It happened on Juniper Lake Road near Bob McCaskill Drive. The report says the 63-year-old victim was riding a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The vehicle began to slide around a curve due to weather and speed and crashed in a ditch.

The victim was killed in the crash. His name has not been released. The report indicates he was not wearing a helmet.