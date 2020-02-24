Motorcycle community helps veteran after fire

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a tough few months for a Vietnam Veteran who lost his home to a fire, but his luck is turning around. Saturday morning dozens of men and women from the motorcycle community stepped up to help him out.

Daniel Romero has come a long way since he lost his home in a fire back in September. For months he and his dogs have been living in devastating conditions, with no heat, or water.

Romero says he’s never felt more alone in his life. But now the motorcycle community is showing him he’s not alone.

Saturday morning bikers from all around the metro, who heard about Romero’s situation, helped him clean up his property.

Dozens of men and women, along with the Veterans Memorial are helping him get the property ready for a new trailer, that is being donated.

Romero says he never expected the outpouring of support, but it’s nice to have the help – so he can get back on his feet again.

To visit a GoFundMe to help pay for Romero’s expenses, visit this link.