Motorcycle club murders: Man arrested for killing two at MC’s clubhouse

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A man has been charged in the slayings of two Philadelphia men inside a New Jersey motorcycle clubhouse two months ago, authorities said. Federal marshals arrested 40-year-old Loring Lindsey on Friday at a Camden home on first-degree murder and weapons charges, police and prosecutors in Camden County said.

Police were called to the Wheels of Soul Clubhouse in Camden on Sept. 20 and found two Philadelphia men with gunshot wounds, authorities said. Jermaine Wilkes, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene and Jamill Jenkins, 32, died at an area hospital later that day, authorities said.

Lindsey was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility to await a detention hearing; it’s unclear whether he has an attorney, and a number listed in his name had been assigned to someone else Saturday.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook