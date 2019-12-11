Motorcycle club makes holidays brighter for murdered toddler’s brother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN/WBRC) -The family of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has faced so much heartbreak this holiday. Sunday, a local motorcycle club tried to make things a little brighter by fulfilling a wish list written by her brother, Amaree Thomas.

These leather-loving, chain wearing, bike-riding men and women are really tough, but they also have a soft spot for those in need. The Low Riders Motorcycle Club has held its annual toy drive for over 30 years, taking toys to church groups and organizations. This year, a member reached out to see if they could do anything for the 9-year-old brother of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, who went missing and was found dead earlier this year.

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (Photo courtesy of family)

“Oh, man, he had clothes, outfits, he wanted football uniforms, footballs, basketball,” says Low Riders Motorcycle Club President Carlos Smith.

So they called in the troops, packed up the presents, and headed on over to his grandmother’s house to surprise him. And boy, was it a surprise!

“All right, man. Well, we came to bring you some presents for Christmas, man!” says Smith.

Amaree Thomas was speechless.

“Is he always this quiet?,” Smith asked.

“Yes!,” says grandmother Sharon Thomas.

That is, until he was offered a chance to sit on one of the motorcycles outside. Just seeing a smile on her grandson’s face made this rainy day a lot brighter.

“It makes me feel very happy. They were really close, so it’s been taking a toll on him. You can tell he misses her,” says Thomas.

Nothing can replace the beloved sister he lost two months ago, but now with bags of goodies for Christmas, he can feel like a normal nine-year-old at least for another day.

“He asked, ‘Can I open it up now, grandma?’ Haha, so he was happy,” says Thomas.

“Man, we feel great, the look on his face, he seems like a shy young man. This is what we do every year and like I said, for us to be able to do it to a family that has been through so much right now, it means all the more to us,” says Smith.

The Low Riders also got help from the Southern Boyz and the Southern Boyz Ammunition Motorcycle Club. They want to thank everyone who helped in this year’s toy run.

Please follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST HEADLINES: