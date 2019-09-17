Motorcycle catches fire, man runs and is hit by a car

CHARLOTTE, SC (CNN ) — A 61-year-old South Carolina man was injured Sunday when a car hit him as he was escaping a fire caused by his motorcycle. Investigators say Phil Pitts was warming up his motorcycle in the garage Sunday morning when it caught fire. The fire then spread to his home. Pitts ran from the flames, but a car hit him. Pitts’ sister says the same car nearly hit her too, and the driver kept going. Police later found the car nearby. It was still running but the driver was gone. No word on Pitts’ condition, but his sister said he opened his eyes for the first time Monday. As for the house, firefighters say it was a total loss.