Motorcycle catches fire, man runs and is hit by a car

PENSACOLA, Fla.(WKRG) -- What goes together better than bikers and tattoos? Well, not much. So it may not be surprising that bikers turned out in droves this weekend to get tattoos during a special Friday the 13th event at Harley Davidson of Pensacola. And they did more than get some fresh ink. They also helped a local business and its artists get back on their feet after a devastating fire.

A fire at the Artistic Sol tattoo studio recently destroyed much of the building and much of the tattoo artist's supplies and equipment. A few weeks back riders held a poker run to help the shop re-open and stay on its feet. But it was this past weekend that they really showed up. "Honestly, we would have had to close if it had not been for the support of the bikers," Artistic Sol owner Alyson Deboutez told me.