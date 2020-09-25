Motorcycle accident temporarily shuts down road in Fairhope

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bike Blues and BBQ has become a tradition for many in the biking community but its cancelation isn't stopping bikers from hitting the road. One of the stops is at the 'Rally Off Exit 86' event.

"You get to meet people from all over the country and you can share your riding experiences and everybody is your friend when you're on a bike," said Beth Cochran, in town for the festivities.