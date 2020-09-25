Motorcycle accident temporarily shuts down road in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle temporarily shut down Highway 181 near Highway 104 Friday.
Fairhope Police say one person was flown by helicopter to get medical help.
