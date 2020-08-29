Motorcycle accident on Highway 59, near Foley, airlifted

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 59, near Foley, involving an motorcycle and two vehicles.
The motorcycle was hit from behind and pushed into the vehicle in front of the cyclist. The cyclist lost their helmet in the accident and is being airlifted as a precaution.
This is currently a developing story and we will inform you as more information is provided.
