Biker injured in motorcycle accident in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash on Old Government near Schillinger Rd. Saturday involved a motorcycle.
Mobile PD was on the scene of the accident. The rider was taken away in an ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.
No further details have been released as of yet.
